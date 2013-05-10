TOKYO May 10 Hitachi Ltd forecast an
18.5 percent jump in operating profit for this fiscal year, in
line with expectations, as the electronics conglomerate reaps
the benefits of a weaker yen while projecting a pickup in
economic recovery both at home and abroad.
Hitachi, one of Japan's biggest companies with a $31 billion
market capitalisation and more than 300,000 employees worldwide,
said on Friday it expected an operating profit of 500 billion
yen ($5.03 billion) for the year to March 31, 2014. That
compared with a 524.8 billion yen average forecast by 21
analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the year that ended on March 31 of this year, Hitachi
logged an operating profit of 422.03 billion yen, up 2.4 percent
from the previous year.
Hitachi said it expected a recovery in its construction
equipment division, which was hit last year by a slowdown in the
key Chinese market. The division was seen posting an operating
profit of 82 billion yen in the year to March, up from 54.6
billion yen in the previous year.
The company's biggest domestic rival, Toshiba Corp,
said this week it expected a 34 percent jump in operating profit
this financial year, supported by strong memory chip sales and a
recovery in its nuclear power business.
Hitachi, which operates two nuclear power joint ventures
with General Electric Co, announced last year that it
would merge its thermal power business with Mitsubishi Heavy
Industries Ltd to better compete against Toshiba and
foreign rivals such as Siemens AG.
Shares in Hitachi have risen 28 percent since January,
compared with a 40 percent rally in Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei
average. Hitachi shares ended up 2.7 percent at 645 yen
ahead of Friday's earnings announcement.
Hitachi said it was assuming exchange rates of 95 yen per
dollar and 120 yen per euro for the current financial year.