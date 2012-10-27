* Hitachi made best offer, looks set to win -source

* Expected to finalise, announce deal on Tuesday -media

By James Topham and Tom Käckenhoff

TOKYO/DUESSELDORF, Germany, Oct 27 Hitachi Ltd , Japan's largest industrial electronics maker, is close to buying British nuclear new-build project Horizon, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

"Hitachi has made the best offer and has a good chance to get Horizon," a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Another person with knowledge of the proceedings also said Hitachi, which is leading a consortium bidding for the project, was likely to be the winner.

Japanese media said on Saturday the deal was expected to be worth more than 50 billion yen ($628.5 million) while analysts have put the value of Horizon at about 500 million euros ($646.6 million).

Horizon, which plans to build 6 gigawatts (GW) of nuclear capacity, was put up for sale by its owners, German utilities E.ON and RWE, in March, as Germany's decision to pull out of nuclear power hurt their finances.

Hitachi is expected to hold a board meeting on Tuesday to approve the deal and officially announce it later that day, both the Asahi daily newspaper and Kyodo newswire reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Hitachi officials were not immediately available to comment.

Officials at E.ON and Horizon declined to comment, while a RWE spokesman said: "We are in the final stages. We will probably say more in the coming days."

IN ADVANCED TALKS

On Thursday, a RWE spokeswoman said it was in advanced talks to sell Horizon, after a German newspaper reported that a consortium led by Hitachi was the front runner for the Gloucester-based venture.

Hitachi, along with Canadian counterparty SNC-Lavalin , and Westinghouse plus its parent company Toshiba Corp , have both made bids for Horizon, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said earlier this month.

In early October, France's Areva dropped out of the race to buy Horizon after earlier announcing it was bidding with China Guangdong Nuclear Power Holding.

E.ON and RWE, which are both the focus of ratings agencies with debts of about 41 billion euros and 34 billion euros respectively, each paid about 250 million euros for Horizon's two nuclear sites, at Oldbury near Bristol and Wylfa on Anglesey.

The two electricity companies have been under pressure since last year when Germany announced its intention to end nuclear energy use by 2022.

The British government plans huge growth in its nuclear industry, with new power stations expected to come on line by 2025 to replace ageing plants, but it has faced various stumbling blocks, including the Fukushima nuclear crisis delaying licensing and making projects more costly.

Hitachi, which has two nuclear power joint ventures with U.S.-based General Electric Co and earns just under 10 percent of revenues from its power systems segment, releases financial results on Tuesday.