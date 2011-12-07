Dec 8 Hitachi Ltd plans to sign a
joint venture agreement with an Indian firm early next year to
assemble rail cars, Japanese business daily Nikkei reported.
The conglomerate plans to export India-made rail cars to
Southeast Asian nations, such as Thailand and Vietnam, where it
now sells cars made at its Yamaguchi plant, the newspaper said.
To bank on opportunities in India, which is aggressively
investing in railway infrastructure, Hitachi wants to wrap up
partnership talks early next year and start building a factory
as soon as possible, Nikkei said.
The company will also set up a manufacturing base in the UK
and plans to build a joint venture factory in Brazil, the
business daily reported.
Hitachi expects to boost railway-related sales to 320
billion yen ($4.12 billion) in 2015 from 133.1 billion yen in
2010, with 60 percent of that sales coming from overseas over
this period, Nikkei said.