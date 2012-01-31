Feb 1 Japanese conglomerate Hitachi Ltd
might post a 33 percent fall in its operating profit
for the three months ended December, hurt by a strong yen and
weak sales, business daily The Nikkei reported.
The company is expected to report operating profit of about
80 billion yen ($1.05 billion) for the quarter, the daily said.
It had posted a 9 percent dip in its operating profit in the
quarter ended September 2011, the paper said.
For the nine months ended December, operating profit may
decline by 26 percent to 250 billion yen ($3.28 billion), the
newspaper said.
Sales of air conditioners, especially in Europe, fell short
of Hitachi's expectations and the demand for LCD televisions and
personal computers declined in the industrialized countries,
hurting its earnings from electronics-materials-related
businesses, the paper said.
Demand for construction machinery also slowed for Japan's
biggest industrial electronics firm due to a drop in
construction projects in China, Nikkei reported.
However, earnings from Hitachi's automobile-related
operations have remained stable due to consistent demand from
Nissan Motor Co, the daily said.