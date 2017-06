NEW DELHI Hitachi Ltd (6501.T), Japan's largest industrial electronics maker, targets a tripling of revenue from India to 300 billion yen by 2015, its chief executive said on Thursday.

The company will invest 70 billion yen in its Indian business by 2015, Chief Executive Hiroaki Nakanishi told reporters at a press conference in New Delhi, adding that it would also double its employees in the country to 13,000 in the same time frame. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)