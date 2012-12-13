NEW DELHI Dec 13 Hitachi Ltd, Japan's largest industrial electronics maker, targets a tripling of revenue from India to 300 billion yen ($3.62 billion) by 2015, its chief executive said on Thursday.

The company will invest 70 billion yen in its Indian business by 2015, Chief Executive Hiroaki Nakanishi told reporters at a press conference in New Delhi, adding that it would also double its employees in the country to 13,000 in the same time frame. ($1 = 82.9300 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)