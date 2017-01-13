BRIEF-Zastal Q1 net profit up at 1.4 million zlotys
* Q1 net profit 1.4 million zlotys versus 762,000 zlotys a year ago
TOKYO Jan 13 U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co LP has agreed to buy Japanese conglomerate Hitachi Ltd's power tools unit, Hitachi Koki Co Ltd, for about $1.3 billion, the companies said on Friday.
KKR will launch a tender offer for Hitachi Koki at 870 yen per share, costing it 88.2 billion yen. Including a special dividend of 580 yen per share upon success of the tender offer, KKR will pay a total of 147.1 billion yen ($1.28 billion).
Hitachi said last month it was considering selling Hitachi Koki.
($1 = 114.9400 yen) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Chang-Ran Kim)
* CONFIRMATION OF THE ANNUAL PRODUCTION TARGET OF 1,500 LOTS FOR 2018