TOKYO Dec 25 Hitachi Ltd is still in
talks with Lithuania's government over plans to build a nuclear
plant, the Japanese firm's top executive said on Tuesday, after
the country's new centre-left government had indicated it would
reconsider new nuclear power projects.
The previous centre-right government, which lost elections
in October, had signed a preliminary deal to build a new nuclear
power plant by 2020, but 63 percent of voters said "no" to the
project in a non-binding referendum.
Hitachi CEO Hiroaki Nakanishi also told reporters the
company would revise its sales outlook for its nuclear power
business after the Japanese government forms its energy policy.