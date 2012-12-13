NEW DELHI Dec 13 Hitachi Ltd, Japan's largest industrial electronics maker, is open to collaborative work with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries on nuclear plants, but has no plans for a joint venture, its Chief Executive Hiroaki Nakanishi told Reuters on Thursday.

Last month, the two companies decided to combine their thermal power businesses to compete against overseas rivals Siemens and General Electric, which are winning deals even in the Japanese firms' backyard.

That deal excluded nuclear power - where Mitsubishi Heavy has an alliance with France's Areva SA, the world's biggest maker of nuclear plants.

Mitsubishi Heavy's president said his company was open to an alliance with Hitachi in its nuclear business, Kyodo reported on Wednesday. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)