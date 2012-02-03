TOKYO Feb 3 Japan's Hitachi Ltd said on Friday that its President Hiroaki Nakanishi will hold a news conference at 3:00 p.m. (0600 GMT) on its new management structure.

The electronics company, struggling with a strong yen and a global economic downturn, said on Thursday that its nine-month operating profit was 265.7 billion yen ($3.5 billion), down 21 percent from the same period last year. It kept its annual operating profit forecast at 400 billion yen.