WASHINGTON Aug 9 Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd agreed to plead guilty to fixing the price of shock absorbers installed in U.S. autos, and to pay a criminal fine of $55.48 million, the Justice Department said in a statement on Tuesday.

Hitachi had pleaded guilty in 2013 to fixing the price of starters and other auto parts, the department said. (Reporting by Diane Bartz, editing by G Crosse)