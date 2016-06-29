* Deal worth a combined 4.5 bln euros
* Hitachi says its contract worth 2.6 bln euros
ROME, June 28 Hitachi Rail Italy, France's
Alstom and Swiss firm Stadler have won contracts worth a
combined 4.5 billion euros ($5 bln) to build trains for
Trenitalia, the Italian train operator said on Tuesday.
Hitachi Rail Italy, born out of Hitachi's purchase
of AnsaldoBreda from Finmeccanica last year, won the
biggest chunk of the contract, to build 300 trains.
Hitachi said its contract to supply double-decker trains was
worth 2.6 billion euros. Trenitalia did not say how much it
would pay each individual supplier.
Alstom will build 150 medium-capacity trains,
Trenitalia said in a statement. Stadler won the bid to build
diesel-powered trains, but Trenitalia said it reserved the right
to re-evaluate the Swiss firm's proposal.
Trenitalia is part of national railway operator Gruppo
Ferrovie dello Stato (IPO-FERRO.MI), in which the government
plans to sell a stake as part of a long-delayed programme of
privatisations to reduce its huge public debt.
Canadian firm Bombardier, Spain's CAF
and Hyundai had also presented bids to build the
trains.
($1 = 0.9053 euros)
