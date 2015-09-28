(Adds details of allegations, comments, byline)
By Jonathan Stempel
Sept 28 Hitachi Ltd agreed to pay $19
million to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
charges that it inaccurately recorded improper payments to South
Africa's ruling African National Congress related to contracts
to build two multibillion dollar power plants.
The SEC on Monday said the accord resolves civil charges
that Tokyo-based Hitachi violated the U.S. Foreign Corrupt
Practices Act by booking about $6 million of improper payments
it made as "consulting fees" and other legitimate payments.
Hitachi did not admit wrongdoing in agreeing to the
settlement, which requires approval by a federal judge in
Washington, D.C.
The case arose from Hitachi's 2005 sale of a 25 percent
stake in a South African unit to Chancellor House Holdings (Pty)
Ltd, an ANC investment arm that the SEC called a "front" for the
party to share in profits from Hitachi contracts.
Hitachi was accused of improperly booking $5 million of
"dividends" and $1 million of "success fees" it paid Chancellor.
The SEC said these related to $5.62 billion of contracts
that Hitachi obtained in 2007 from state-run utility Eskom
Holdings SOC Ltd to build boiler works for the Medupi
and Kusile power stations.
"Hitachi's lax internal control environment enabled its
subsidiary to pay millions of dollars to a politically-connected
front company for the ANC to win contracts with the South
African government," SEC enforcement chief Andrew Ceresney said
in a statement.
Hitachi did not immediately respond to a request for
comment. Its U.S.-based lawyer could not be reached.
Neither the ANC nor Chancellor was charged by the SEC. The
ANC did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Mamatho
Netsianda, Chancellor's managing director, questioned the SEC's
case, saying "there were no payments."
South Africa's coal-fired power stations have been dogged by
delays and cost overruns. That has worsened a power crisis that
contributed to a 1.3 percent contraction in that country's
economy in the second quarter..
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Additional
reporting by Ed Cropley and TJ Strydom in Johannesburg; Editing
by Bernard Orr)