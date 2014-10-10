TOKYO Oct 10 Hitachi Ltd said on
Friday it was picked to supply trains and maintenance services
to rail operator Abellio's franchise in Scotland, with the
carriages likely worth up to $460 million according to a source
familiar with the matter.
Hitachi, which moved its rail unit's headquarters to Britain
in April to expand its business in Europe, said Abellio had
chosen it as a preferred bidder for a contract to supply rolling
stock and long-term maintenance.
Hitachi did not disclose the value of the deal, but a source
familiar with Hitachi's train business estimated the total cost
of the carriages could reach about 40 billion to 50 billion yen
($370-460 million).
Hitachi has built a train assembly plant in northeast
England, creating 730 jobs, as part of a drive to capture new
rail business in Britain and across Europe.
Abellio, the international arm of state-owned Dutch rail
company NS, won a 6 billion pound ($9.67 billion) contract on
Oct. 8 to run rail services in Scotland for the next 10 years,
replacing Scotland-based FirstGroup.
The Abellio deal, once finalised, will be Hitachi's second
major rail contract in Europe this year, after the British
government awarded it the final tranche of funding in April for
the Intercity Express Programme, bringing Hitachi's total orders
for the project to 2.7 billion pounds for 866 carriages and
maintenance over 27.5 years.
The Scottish deal would be the first for Hitachi's AT200
commuter train, which will be fitted with Wifi, air conditioning
and power sockets throughout. The trains would be built at
Hitachi's new factory in Newton Aycliffe near Newcastle, where
the Intercity Express trains will also be assembled.
($1 = 0.6205 British pound, 107.7200 Japanese yen)
(Editing by Edmund Klamann)