TOKYO, July 25 Hitachi Ltd will announce that it has received orders from Britain for 500 high-speed rail cars worth at least 400 to 500 billion yen ($5.1-6.39 billion) to replace outdated rolling stock, Japan's Nikkei reported on Wednesday.

Hitachi will build a rail car factory in Britain that will employ as many as 500 people as early as 2015, the Nikkei said.