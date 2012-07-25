TOKYO, July 25 Japanese conglomerate Hitachi Ltd
said on Wednesday it has won a contract to build 596
high-speed rail cars in Britain.
It said it aims to begin production as early as 2016 at a
rate of 35 rail cars per month, and around 730 jobs will be
created when full production starts.
Separately, Britain's Department for Transport issued a
statement saying a consortium made up of Hitachi and John Laing
has been awarded a contract worth 4.5 billion pounds ($6.99
billion) to build and maintain trains for its Intercity Express
programme, a project to replace Britain's Intercity 125 trains
with new, higher-capacity modern trains.
It said Hitachi will build a factory in Newton Aycliffe,
County Durham, as well as maintenance depots in Bristol,
Swansea, West London and Doncaster, and will upgrade existing
maintenance depots throughout Britain.