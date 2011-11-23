* W.Digital to buy Hitachi's hard disk drive business
* W.Digital to sell several production ops
* Deal can't be completed until it finds buyer approved by
EU regulator
(Adds further details)
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Nov 23 Western Digital
has secured conditional approval from the European Union's
competition regulator to purchase Hitachi's hard disk
drive business for $4.3 billion, after it agreed to sell several
production operations.
Western Digital, the world's second-biggest player in the
hard disk drive (HDD) sector, and Hitachi, the third-biggest,
unveiled the deal in March, which is aimed at giving the U.S.
company an edge in developing next-generation information
storage technology.
The decision by the European Commission confirmed a Reuters
story last week.
"The proposed divestiture will ensure that competition in
the industry is fully restored before the merger is
implemented," EU Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a
statement.
Western Digital promised to sell essential production assets
for the manufacture of 3.5-inch disc drives, including a
production plant, the Commission said, citing reduced
competition in the sector after Seagate Technology
bought Samsung Electronics' hard disk drive
business.
The company also agreed to transfer or license intellectual
property rights to the business to be sold off. It will also
transfer staff and the supply of HDD components to the unit.
Western Digital cannot complete the deal until it has found
a buyer for the unit, which will need to be approved by the
regulator, the Commission said.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Rex Merrifield and Greg
Mahlich)