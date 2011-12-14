Dec 15 Hitachi Construction Machinery Co will invest about 40 billion yen ($512.10 million) to increase domestic production of mining equipment parts, Japanese business daily Nikkei said.

The company plans to have a new facility in full operation in 2013 and will also add a wing at its existing Hitachinaka plant in Ibaraki Prefecture, the daily reported.

Hitachi will be able to produce 2.8 times as many parts for super-size dump trucks and 40 percent more parts for super-large hydraulic shovels after the facilities are fully functional, Nikkei said.

The company plans 187 billion yen in capital spending during the three years ending March 2014, the business daily reported.