US STOCKS-Wall St staggers sideways as Apple helps, autos drag
* Dow up 0.04 pct, S&P down 0.05 pct, Nasdaq down 0.09 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
(Corrects dateline) Jan 22 Hitachi Home and Life Solutions (India) Ltd : * Hitachi Appliances Inc agreed to divest its stake in co into a global JV * Johnson Controls, Hitachi Ltd and Hitachi Appliances entered into definitive
agreement for global JV * Johnson Controls, Hitachi JV management team will be led by Franz Cerwinka,
CEO of Johnson Controls * Source text: bit.ly/1L1VnwP * Further company coverage (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)
* Dow up 0.04 pct, S&P down 0.05 pct, Nasdaq down 0.09 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.21 pct, S&P up 0.14 pct, Nasdaq 0.11 pct (Updates to early afternoon)