TOKYO, July 27 Hitachi Metals Ltd said on Friday it will make Hitachi Tool Engineering Ltd a wholly owned subsidiary through a one-for-one share swap to focus resources on ecologically friendly high-precision materials for cars, electronics and industrial infrastructure.

Hitachi Metals, which owns a 51.37 percent stake in Hitachi Tool, said Hitachi Tool will be delisted from the Tokyo and Osaka bourses on Oct. 29. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Michael Watson)