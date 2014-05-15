By Sarah McBride
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO May 15 Nextdoor CEO Nirav Tolia,
whose social networking website espouses neighborhood safety and
community, is facing civil and criminal charges for leaving the
scene of a highway accident that a driver says he caused.
San Mateo County initiated filing criminal charges against
Tolia on Tuesday, Assistant District Attorney Karen Guidotti
said on Thursday.
Executive recruiter Patrice Motley filed a civil lawsuit
against Tolia in San Francisco Superior Court, her attorney
Joseph Brent said.
The civil lawsuit filed on Tuesday asserts that Motley lost
control of her car after Tolia swerved into her lane last
August. Her Honda del Sol spun across two lanes and crashed into
the median on Highway 101 near Candlestick Park, south of San
Francisco, she stated in court documents.
Tolia drove his wife and child home in their black BMW X5
SUV without stopping or calling 911, the lawsuit stated.
Witnesses wrote down his license plate number and gave it to
authorities.
Tolia told police in an interview he was shaken and did not
call 911 because he was in shock.
"I am truly saddened by the other driver's injuries and
deeply troubled by the whole incident," Tolia said in a
statement on Thursday. "I take these allegations extremely
seriously and will continue to fully cooperate with the
authorities."
Tolia also said his car never touched Motley's car, that
officials never issued him with a citation, and he has had no
communication with police since August. He learned on May 13
that Steve Wagstaffe, district attorney in San Mateo County, was
bringing criminal charges.
Ten years ago, Tolia resigned as chief operating officer of
Shopping.com after the company learned he had lied about the
status of his Stanford University degree and previous work
experience.
Tolia is scheduled for a court appearance in San Mateo
regarding the criminal case on May 28.
Nextdoor has raised just over $100 million from backers
including Benchmark, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers and Tiger
Global. Its last funding, a $60 million round in October, valued
the company at more than $500 million.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Richard Chang)