* Q3 EPS $0.79 vs est $0.83

* Sales of key nasal spray up 22 pct

* Shares fall 10 percent

March 8 Hi-Tech Pharmacal Co Inc posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit, hurt by increased research and development costs, sending its shares down as much as 10 percent.

For the third quarter, the company, which markets generic, branded and over-the-counter products, earned $10.8 million, or 79 cents a share, compared with $10.1 million, or 79 cents a share in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales for the quarter ended Jan. 31 rose 12 percent to $55.6 million.

Analysts had expected earnings of 83 cents, on revenue of $55.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales of Fluticasone Propionate nasal spray, the company's largest selling product, jumped to $21.8 million from $17.9 million in the prior-year period.

Research and product development costs were up 13 percent at $3 million.

The company said it increased expenditures on three generic products that required clinical trials which it has undertaken with partners.

Shares of the company were down 3 percent at $40.01 in morning trading on the Nasdaq. They touched a two-week low of $36.94 earlier in the session.