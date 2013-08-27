UPDATE 2-Norway wealth fund puts companies on spot with tax, pay demands
* CEO wants long-term incentive plans removed from pay (Releads, wraps tax transparency call, demand on pay schemes and fund's quarterly result)
Aug 27 Specialty pharmaceutical company Akorn Inc will buy rival Hi-Tech Pharmacal Co Inc for $640 million in cash to expand its eye drug portfolio to other dosage forms such as oral liquids, topical creams and ointments.
Akorn will pay $43.50 per Hi-Tech share, representing a premium of 23.5 percent to Hi-Tech's last close.
The deal will make Akorn the third-largest U.S. generic ophthalmic player and will significantly increase its retail presence in both prescription and over-the-counter products, the companies said in a statement.
* CEO wants long-term incentive plans removed from pay (Releads, wraps tax transparency call, demand on pay schemes and fund's quarterly result)
* Oil stocks rise as crude jumps (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
OSLO, April 7 Norway's Telenor has sold a four-percent stake in Amsterdam-based mobile network operator Veon for $259 million as part of an ongoing campaign to cut all ownership ties to the firm formerly known as Vimpelcom.