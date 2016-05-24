UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
May 24 HITEJINRO HOLDINGS CO., LTD :
* Says it will sell its 100 percent stake in HITEJINRO ETHANOL CO.,LTD, which is engaged in alcohol producing business, for operating efficency and improvement of financial soundness
* Says transaction amount of 73.5 billion won
* Expects transaction settlement date of July 29
* To hold 0 pct stake in the target company, after the transaction
Source text in Korean: me2.do/xy8A5CV2
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.