BRIEF-Orchids Paper Products entered into amendment to credit agreement
* Orchids Paper Products Co - on January 19, 2017, co entered into amendment No. 3 to second amended and restated credit agreement dated june 25,2015
July 17 Hit Shouchuang Technology Co Ltd
* Says shareholder Youngor Group unloads 18.9 million of its shares for 227 million yuan ($36.59 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1mPNobr
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2033 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* US Foods announces launch of secondary public offering of common stock
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 U.S. President Donald Trump formally withdrew the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal on Monday, distancing America from its Asian allies, as China's influence in the region rises.