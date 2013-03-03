* Mississippi girl's case is the first account of an HIV
By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO, March 3 A baby girl in Mississippi who
was born with HIV has been cured after very early treatment with
standard drug therapy, U.S. researchers reported on Sunday, in a
potentially ground-breaking case that could offer insights on
how to eradicate HIV infection in its youngest victims.
The child's story is the first account of an infant
achieving a so-called functional cure, a rare event in which a
person achieves remission without the need for drugs and
standard blood tests show no signs that the virus is making
copies of itself.
More testing needs to be done to see if the treatment would
have the same effect on other children, but the results could
change the way high-risk babies are treated and possibly lead to
a cure for children with HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.
"This is a proof of concept that HIV can be potentially
curable in infants," said Dr. Deborah Persaud, a virologist at
Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, who presented the
findings at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic
Infections in Atlanta.
The child's story is different from the now famous case of
Timothy Ray Brown, the so-called "Berlin patient," whose HIV
infection was completely eradicated through an elaborate
treatment for leukemia in 2007 that involved the destruction of
his immune system and a stem cell transplant from a donor with a
rare genetic mutation that resists HIV infection.
Instead of Brown's costly treatment, the Mississippi baby's
case involved the use of a cocktail of widely available drugs
already used to treat HIV infection in infants.
When the baby girl was born in a rural hospital, her mother
had just tested positive for HIV infection. Because her mother
had not received any prenatal HIV treatment, doctors knew the
child was born at high risk of being infected. So they
transferred the baby to the University of Mississippi Medical
Center in Jackson, where she came under the care of Dr. Hannah
Gay, a pediatric HIV specialist.
Because of her high infection risk, Dr. Gay put the infant
on a cocktail of three standard HIV-fighting drugs when she was
just 30 hours old, even before lab tests came back confirming
her infection. In more typical pregnancies when an HIV-infected
mother has been given drugs to reduce the risk of transmission
to her child, the baby would only have been given a single drug
to reduce her infection risk.
Researchers believe this early use of antiviral treatment
likely resulted in the infant's cure by keeping the virus from
forming hard-to-treat pools of cells known as viral reservoirs,
which lie dormant and out of the reach of standard medications.
These reservoirs rekindle HIV infection in patients who stop
therapy, and they are the reason most HIV-infected individuals
need lifelong treatment to keep the infection at bay.
10-MONTH GAP
After starting on treatment, the baby's immune system
responded and tests showed levels of the virus were diminishing
until it was undetectable 29 days after birth. The baby received
regular treatment for 18 months, but then stopped coming to
appointments for a period of about 10 months, when her mother
said she was not given any treatment. The doctors did not say
why the mother stopped coming.
When the child came back under the care of Dr. Gay, she
ordered standard blood tests to see how the child was faring
before resuming antiviral therapy.
What she found was surprising. The first blood test did not
turn up any detectible levels of HIV. Neither did the second.
And tests for HIV-specific antibodies - the standard clinical
indicator of HIV infection - also remained negative.
"At that point, I knew I was dealing with a very unusual
case," Dr. Gay said.
Baffled, Dr. Gay turned to her friend and longtime
colleague, Dr. Katherine Luzuriaga of the University of
Massachusetts, and she and Persaud did a series of sophisticated
lab tests on the child's blood.
The first looked for silent reservoirs of the virus where it
remains dormant but can replicate if activated. That is detected
in a type of immune cell known as a CD4 T-cell. After culturing
the child's cells, they found no sign of the virus.
Then, the team looked for HIV DNA, which indicates that the
virus has integrated itself into the genetic material of the
infected person. This test turned up such low levels that it was
just above the limit of the test's ability to detect it.
The third test looked for bits of genetic material known as
viral RNA. They only found a single copy of viral RNA in one of
the two tests they ran.
Because there is no detectible virus in the child's blood,
the team has advised that she not be given antiretroviral
therapy (ART), whose goal is to block the virus from replicating
in the blood. Instead, she will be monitored closely.
Dr. Rowena Johnston, vice president and director of research
for the Foundation for AIDS Research, which helped fund the
study, said the fact that the cure was achieved by
antiretroviral therapy alone makes it "imperative that we learn
more about a newborn's immune system, how it differs from an
adult's and what factors made it possible for the child to be
cured."
Because the child's treatment was stopped, the doctors were
able to identify that this child had been cured, raising
questions about whether other children who received early
treatment and have undetectable viral loads may also be cured
without knowing it.
But the doctors warned parents not to be tempted to take
their children off treatment to see if the virus comes back.
Normally, when patients stop taking their medications, the virus
comes roaring back, and treatment interruptions increase the
risk that the virus will develop drug resistance.
"We don't want that," Dr. Gay said. "Patients who are on
successful therapy need to stay on their successful therapy
until we figure out a whole lot more about what was going on
with this child and what we can do for others in the future."
The researchers are trying to find biomarkers that would
offer a rationale to consider stopping therapy within the
context of a clinical trial. If they can learn what caused the
child to clear her virus, they hope to replicate that in other
babies, and eventually learn to routinely prevent infections.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Jilian Mincer and
Sandra Maler)