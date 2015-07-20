By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO, July 20 A French teenager born with HIV
and treated until age 6 is still free from infection 12 years
after stopping the treatments, suggesting the first case of
long-term remission in a child infected from birth, researchers
said on Monday.
The girl is one of a small group who have achieved remission
from the virus, at least for a time, after early treatment with
antiretroviral treatment (ART) aimed at keeping the virus from
building up lasting reservoirs of the virus, which can reignite
the infection. The French teenager's case is thought to be the
longest of any on record so far in a child.
The girl's case, recently discovered by doctors in France,
follows the 2013 report of a Mississippi baby who, after early
and aggressive treatment for HIV, controlled the infection for a
period 27 months without treatment before it came back.
Lasting remission has also been seen in a group of 14 French
patients known as the Visconti cohort, who started treatment on
antiretroviral drugs within 10 weeks of becoming infected, and
stayed on the drugs for an average of three years.
After stopping treatment, the majority had levels of the
virus so low they were undetectable for more than seven years.
In the case of the French teenager, the girl was infected
with HIV either at the end of her mother's pregnancy or during
childbirth. She was initially treated with a drug designed to
prevent the infection from taking hold.
When it was withdrawn at six weeks, the child developed high
levels of the virus. She was then put on a cocktail of four
powerful anti-HIV drugs, and stayed on the treatment for six
years.
Dr. Asier Sáez-Cirión of the Institut Pasteur in Paris
said the girl does not share the genetic factors typically
associated with individuals known as "elite controllers" who are
naturally able to control HIV infection.
He attributes her remission to receiving a combination of
antiretroviral drugs soon after infection and said the study
demonstrates the benefit of treatment soon after infection in
both children and adults.
Dr. Steven Deeks, a professor and HIV expert at the
University of California, San Francisco, said such cases raise
new questions about factors that allow individuals to control
the virus and the benefits of early treatment.
The study was presented at the International AIDS Society
conference in Vancouver.
