By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, July 3 Two men with HIV have been off
AIDS drugs for several months after receiving stem-cell
transplants for cancer that appear to have cleared the virus
from their bodies, researchers reported on Wednesday.
Both patients, who were treated in Boston and had been on
long-term drug therapy to control their HIV, received stem-cell
transplants after developing lymphoma, a type of blood cancer.
Since the transplants, doctors have been unable to find any
evidence of HIV infection, Timothy Henrich of Harvard Medical
School and Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston told an
International AIDS Society conference in Kuala Lumpur.
While it is too early to say for sure that the virus has
disappeared from their bodies altogether, one patient has now
been off antiretroviral drug treatment for 15 weeks and the
other for seven weeks.
Last July Henrich first reported that the two men had
undetectable levels of HIV in their blood after their stem-cell
treatment, but at that time they were still taking medicines to
suppress HIV.
Using stem-cell therapy is not seen as a viable option for
widespread use, since it is extremely expensive, but the latest
cases could open new avenues for fighting the disease, which
infects about 34 million people worldwide.
The latest cases resemble that of Timothy Ray Brown, known
as "the Berlin patient", who became the first person to be cured
of HIV after receiving a bone marrow transplant for leukaemia in
2007. There are, however, important differences.
While Brown's doctor used stem cells from a donor with a
rare genetic mutation, known as CCR5 delta 32, which renders
people virtually resistant to HIV, the two Boston patients
received cells without this mutation.
"Dr. Henrich is charting new territory in HIV eradication
research," Kevin Robert Frost, chief executive officer of the
Foundation for AIDS Research, which funded the study, said in a
statement.
Scientific advances since HIV was first discovered more than
30 years ago mean the virus is no longer a death sentence and
the latest antiretroviral AIDS drugs can control the virus for
decades.
But many people still do not get therapy early enough,
prompting the World Health Organisation to call for faster
roll-out of medicines after patients test positive.
Indian generics companies are leading suppliers of HIV drugs
to Africa and to many other poor countries. Major Western HIV
drugmakers include Gilead Sciences, Johnson & Johnson
and ViiV Healthcare, which is majority-owned by
GlaxoSmithKline.