Aug 30 Hong Kong's retail sales totalled a
provisional HK$36.52 billion in July, up 3.8 percent in value
from a year earlier and up 1.3 percent by volume, Census and
Statistics Department figures showed on Thursday.
The following are provisional percentage changes in the
value and volume of all retail outlets:
Hong Kong retail sales (percent change on a year earlier):
VALUE
Jul Jun
Total 3.8 11.0
Food, alcohol, tobacco -1.6 7.3
Fuels -4.5 -4.4
Clothing, footwear 0.1 11.6
Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables 0.9 3.0^
Consumer durables:
Motor vehicles, parts 10.6 43.5^
Furniture, fixtures -6.6 -1.6^
Other 64.9 100.0^
Supermarkets 8.4 11.7
Department stores 2.7 8.7
VOLUME
Jul Jun
Total 1.3 8.5
Food, alcohol, tobacco -6.2 1.6
Fuels -1.9 -2.2
Clothing, footwear -2.0 8.4
Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables -3.1 -3.2^
Consumer durables:
Motor vehicles, parts 5.9 39.6^
Furniture, fixtures -15.0 -8.1^
Other 69.5 103.5^
Supermarkets 5.7 8.7
Department stores 1.0 6.8
^ Revised
(Reporting by Raymond Leung in Hong Kong; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)