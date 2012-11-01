Nov 1 Hong Kong's retail sales totalled a
provisional HK$34.11 billion ($4.4 billion) in September, up 9.4
percent in value from a year earlier and 8.5 percent higher by
volume, Census and Statistics Department figures showed on
Thursday.
The following are provisional percentage changes in the
value and volume of all retail outlets:
Hong Kong retail sales (percent change on a year earlier):
VALUE
Sep Aug
Total 9.4 4.6^
Food, alcohol, tobacco 20.3 -1.7
Fuels 6.6 2.4^
Clothing, footwear 5.5 4.3^
Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables 3.3 -3.4
Consumer durables:
Motor vehicles, parts -2.2 3.3
Furniture, fixtures 5.0 0.1^
Other 65.7 28.3^
Supermarkets 8.5 9.9
Department stores 11.9 8.8
VOLUME
Sep Aug
Total 8.5 3.2
Food, alcohol, tobacco 18.1 -5.6
Fuels 3.4 -1.0^
Clothing, footwear 3.2 1.9^
Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables 3.1 -4.9
Consumer durables:
Motor vehicles, parts -4.4 -0.9^
Furniture, fixtures -2.9 -7.4^
Other 69.5 32.1^
Supermarkets 5.6 7.4^
Department stores 10.3 7.2
^ Revised
($1 = 7.7557 Hong Kong dollars)
