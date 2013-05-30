May 30 Hong Kong's retail sales totalled a
provisional HK$43.08 billion ($5.55 billion) in April, up 20.7
percent in value from a year earlier and up 19.4 percent by
volume, Census and Statistics Department figures showed on
Thursday.
The following are provisional percentage changes in the
value and volume of all retail outlets:
Hong Kong retail sales (percent change on a year earlier):
VALUE
Apr Mar
Total 20.7 9.8
Food, alcohol, tobacco 4.4 -3.7^
Fuels 1.7 0.9
Clothing, footwear 5.0 13.2
Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables 68.4 11.2
Consumer durables:
Motor vehicles, parts 8.8 16.1^
Furniture, fixtures -3.4 1.0
Other 33.6 106.1^
Supermarkets 6.9 5.3
Department stores 21.7 19.9
VOLUME
Apr Mar
Total 19.4 10.1^
Food, alcohol, tobacco 0.4 -5.7
Fuels 6.2 3.0
Clothing, footwear 4.3 13.7
Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables 68.8 9.8
Consumer durables:
Motor vehicles, parts 4.8 11.5^
Furniture, fixtures -7.4 -3.1^
Other 44.8 125.7^
Supermarkets 2.4 2.0
Department stores 21.6 19.7
^ Revised
($1 = 7.7638 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)