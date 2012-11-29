Nov 29 Hong Kong's retail sales totalled a
provisional HK$35.57 billion ($4.59 billion) in October, up 4.0
percent in value from a year earlier and up 3.6 percent by
volume, Census and Statistics Department figures showed on
Thursday.
The following are provisional percentage changes in the
value and volume of all retail outlets:
Hong Kong retail sales (percent change on a year earlier):
VALUE
Oct Sep
Total 4.0 9.4
Food, alcohol, tobacco -0.5 20.4^
Fuels 2.6 6.6
Clothing, footwear 0.7 5.6^
Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables -3.0 3.4^
Consumer durables:
Motor vehicles, parts -2.7 -2.2
Furniture, fixtures 1.0 4.9^
Other 17.3 65.6^
Supermarkets 5.7 8.5
Department stores 5.4 11.9
VOLUME
Oct Sep
Total 3.6 8.5
Food, alcohol, tobacco -2.5 18.2^
Fuels -0.9 3.4
Clothing, footwear -0.1 3.3^
Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables -5.8 3.2^
Consumer durables:
Motor vehicles, parts -4.6 -4.4
Furniture, fixtures -4.5 -2.9
Other 21.1 69.4^
Supermarkets 3.7 5.6
Department stores 5.7 10.3
^ Revised
($1 = 7.7502 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Sunil
Nair)