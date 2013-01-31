Jan 31 Hong Kong's retail sales totalled a
provisional HK$46.87 billion ($6.04 billion) in December, up 8.8
percent in value from a year earlier and up 8.1 percent by
volume, figures from the Census and Statistics Department
showed.
The following are provisional percentage changes in the
value and volume of all retail outlets:
Hong Kong retail sales (percent change on a year earlier):
VALUE
Dec Nov
Total 8.8 9.4^
Food, alcohol, tobacco -3.5 2.0
Fuels -1.1 -0.7
Clothing, footwear 6.4 8.1^
Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables 11.0 13.4^
Consumer durables:
Motor vehicles, parts -1.3 -4.0^
Furniture, fixtures -1.8 -4.7
Other 68.4 35.5
Supermarkets 7.3 9.2
Department stores 10.5 10.9
VOLUME
Dec Nov
Total 8.1 8.1
Food, alcohol, tobacco -5.9 #
Fuels -3.6 -3.4
Clothing, footwear 3.2 5.9
Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables 9.4 11.2^
Consumer durables:
Motor vehicles, parts -3.4 -5.6^
Furniture, fixtures -8.4 -10.2
Other 77.1 40.5
Supermarkets 5.3 6.5
Department stores 8.9 9.5
^ Revised
# Denotes change within +/-0.05
($1 = 7.7591 Hong Kong dollars)
