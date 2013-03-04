March 4 Hong Kong's retail sales totalled a provisional HK$47.66 billion ($6.15 billion) in January, up 10.5 percent in value from a year earlier and up 10.4 percent by volume, Census and Statistics Department figures showed on Monday. The following are provisional percentage changes in the value and volume of all retail outlets: Hong Kong retail sales (percent change on a year earlier): VALUE Jan Dec Total 10.5 9.1^ Food, alcohol, tobacco -1.4 -3.5 Fuels 4.1 -1.1 Clothing, footwear -1.8 6.1^ Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables 12.7 11.3^ Consumer durables: Motor vehicles, parts 47.8 -1.1^ Furniture, fixtures 13.0 -1.7^ Other 192.0 68.2^ Supermarkets -3.0 7.2^ Department stores 1.4 10.7^ VOLUME Jan Dec Total 10.4 8.5^ Food, alcohol, tobacco -2.5 -5.9 Fuels 2.9 -3.6 Clothing, footwear -3.9 3.0^ Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables 10.0 9.7^ Consumer durables: Motor vehicles, parts 46.8 -3.3^ Furniture, fixtures 7.5 -8.3^ Other 212.6 76.8^ Supermarkets -5.3 5.3 Department stores 0.4 9.1^ ^ Revised # Denotes change within +/-0.05 ($1 = 7.7554 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)