HONG KONG Dec 19 Average basic pay for investment bankers and hedge fund staff in Hong Kong has risen 15 percent in the last year, outpacing staff in the City of London, according to a new survey.

Pay for similar staff in London rose 12 percent over the same period.

Average pay in Hong Kong rose to HK$890,000 ($114,330) from HK$775,000 the year earlier, according to the survey of 630 investment banking and hedge fund staff by financial services recruitment firm Astbury Marsden.

"Generally banks are keener to invest in their teams in Asia than in Europe and the U.S. and that has meant a bigger boost for Hong Kong bankers' base pay," said Mark O'Reilly, Managing Director of Astbury Marsden Asia Pacific.

Managing directors received biggest pay rises, with an average of 25 percent if they switched employer this year, to about HK$2.5 million.

Analysts could expect an average 20 percent increase if they switched employers, to HK$400,000.

The survey noted that cuts in graduate or MBA intakes in 2008-9 created a shortage of junior and mid-level staff this year, leading to higher increased pay at those levels.

And because many pay rises were negotiated earlier in the year when confidence was higher, the survey says the same strong pay growth may not be repeated next year.

The biggest pay rises were for staff who switched employees, at an average increase of 25 percent. Staff who stayed with their employer and did not get a promotion or change roles received an average pay rise of 9.5 percent.