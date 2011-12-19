HONG KONG Dec 19 Average basic pay for
investment bankers and hedge fund staff in Hong Kong has risen
15 percent in the last year, outpacing staff in the City of
London, according to a new survey.
Pay for similar staff in London rose 12 percent over the
same period.
Average pay in Hong Kong rose to HK$890,000 ($114,330) from
HK$775,000 the year earlier, according to the survey of 630
investment banking and hedge fund staff by financial services
recruitment firm Astbury Marsden.
"Generally banks are keener to invest in their teams in Asia
than in Europe and the U.S. and that has meant a bigger boost
for Hong Kong bankers' base pay," said Mark O'Reilly, Managing
Director of Astbury Marsden Asia Pacific.
Managing directors received biggest pay rises, with an
average of 25 percent if they switched employer this year, to
about HK$2.5 million.
Analysts could expect an average 20 percent increase if they
switched employers, to HK$400,000.
The survey noted that cuts in graduate or MBA intakes in
2008-9 created a shortage of junior and mid-level staff this
year, leading to higher increased pay at those levels.
And because many pay rises were negotiated earlier in the
year when confidence was higher, the survey says the same strong
pay growth may not be repeated next year.
The biggest pay rises were for staff who switched employees,
at an average increase of 25 percent. Staff who stayed with
their employer and did not get a promotion or change roles
received an average pay rise of 9.5 percent.