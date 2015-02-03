SEOUL Feb 3 South Korean private equity firm MBK Partners has initiated the sale process for HK Savings Bank, the country's second-largest savings bank by assets, with a letter to prospective buyers, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

MBK is expected to put up its 98.6 percent stake for sale and has sent letters to multiple strategic investors in South Korea and overseas, the person said.

The person declined to be identified as the sales process is confidential.

Savings banks in South Korea lend to customers with comparatively lower credit ratings at higher interest rates than local commercial banks. Savings bank deposits of up to 50 million won per person are guaranteed by the government.

HK had around 2 trillion won ($1.9 billion) in assets as of September 2014 according to company filings.

The savings bank had an annual average return on equity of 24.6 percent as of December 2014, compared to an industry average of negative 12.3 percent as of June.

MBK Partners, which first acquired HK in 2006, declined comment. Goldman Sachs is advising MBK in the deal.

($1 = 1,098.4200 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)