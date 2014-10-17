HONG KONG Oct 17 Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing
Ltd (HKEx) said on Friday it is ready for a landmark
trading link with Shanghai, but did not give details on when it
would begin, amid expectations that an announcement would be
made later in the day.
"All our preparations are in place, there's no timetable,
we're waiting for the (Chinese) regulator to announce at a time
they consider appropriate", HKEX chief executive Charles Li told
reporters.
The trading link, hailed as a milestone to open up China to
global investors, is expected to start on Oct. 27, Reuters has
reported.
The link between the bourses will at last let global
investors trade Shanghai-listed shares directly, via the Hong
Kong exchange.
Mainland investors are also interested in buying Hong Kong
stocks directly for the first time.
Deals will be subject to quotas both ways.
The trading link requires an unprecedented level of
coordination between multiple parties - including brokers, asset
managers, the two exchanges, their clearing and settlement
providers, data providers, technology firms and several
regulators.
Additionally, the Hong Kong and Shanghai markets have to
overcome different currencies, fee structures, legal regimes,
tax rules, national holidays, clearing and settlement processes,
and supervisory regimes.
