HONG KONG Oct 17 Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd (HKEx) said on Friday it is ready for a landmark trading link with Shanghai, but did not give details on when it would begin, amid expectations that an announcement would be made later in the day.

"All our preparations are in place, there's no timetable, we're waiting for the (Chinese) regulator to announce at a time they consider appropriate", HKEX chief executive Charles Li told reporters.

The trading link, hailed as a milestone to open up China to global investors, is expected to start on Oct. 27, Reuters has reported.

The link between the bourses will at last let global investors trade Shanghai-listed shares directly, via the Hong Kong exchange.

Mainland investors are also interested in buying Hong Kong stocks directly for the first time.

Deals will be subject to quotas both ways.

The trading link requires an unprecedented level of coordination between multiple parties - including brokers, asset managers, the two exchanges, their clearing and settlement providers, data providers, technology firms and several regulators.

Additionally, the Hong Kong and Shanghai markets have to overcome different currencies, fee structures, legal regimes, tax rules, national holidays, clearing and settlement processes, and supervisory regimes. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Kim Coghill)