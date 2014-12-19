HONG KONG Dec 19 HKBN Ltd, the second-largest
broadband Internet provider in Hong Kong, filed late on Friday
for an initial public offering, with shareholders including
private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd set to cut
their stakes as part of the deal.
The preliminary filing had no details on the planned size of
the IPO, which Thomson Reuters publication IFR previously put at
up to $500 million and expected in the first half of 2015.
HKBN, previously known as Hong Kong Broadband Network, will
raise no funds from the IPO, with all proceeds going to CVC and
other selling shareholders.
Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte Ltd,
AlpInvest Partners, a unit of Carlyle Group LP, HKBN
Chief Executive William Yeung and a company holding the stakes
of several HKBN employees will also sell part of their stakes,
the filing showed without giving a detailed breakdown.
HKBN hired Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and UBS as joint sponsors
for the IPO and Rothschild as financial adviser.
CVC bought HKBN from Hong Kong Television Network Ltd in May
2012 for HK$4.87 billion ($628 million). The private equity firm
three months later sold a $40 million stake to GIC and a $29
million stake to Carlyle's AlpInvest Partners.
CVC owns 70.7 percent of the holding company for HKBN, with
GIC controlling 11.3 percent and AlpInvest Partners 8.1 percent.
The company posted HK$53.6 million of profit in the year
ended August 2014 on sales of HK$2.13 billion, compared with
losses of HK$139 million and sales of HK$1.95 billion in the
year-earlier period.
($1 = 7.7553 Hong Kong dollars)
