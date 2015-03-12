HONG KONG, March 12 Shares in Hong Kong's
second-largest broadband Internet provider, HKBN Ltd,
are set to open flat in their trading debut on Thursday
following lukewarm demand from retail investors for the $750
million IPO.
Hong Kong's biggest initial public offering (IPO) this year
was priced at HK$9 each last week, the top of the HK$8 to HK$9
marketing range, with shareholders including private equity
firms CVC Capital Partners, Carlyle Group and
Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC selling shares in
the offer.
HKBN shares are indicated to open at HK$8.99, compared with
the offer price of HK$9.00, while the benchmark Hang Seng index
was indicated to open steady.
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto and Denny Thomas; Editing by
Stephen Coates)