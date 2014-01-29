BRIEF-Comstock Holding says backlog at March 31, 2017 of 44 units valued at $23.9 mln
* Comstock Holding Companies reports 2016 results and provides preliminary highlights for first quarter 2017
HONG KONG Jan 29 HK Electric Investments Ltd, the trust backed by billionaire Li Ka-shing's Power Assets Holdings Ltd, is set to fall 0.7 percent in its Hong Kong trading debut on Wednesday after raising $3.1 billion in the biggest initial public offering in Asia, excluding Japan, since late 2012.
HK Electric, spun out of Power Assets, was indicated to open at HK$5.41 compared with an initial public offering (IPO) price of HK$5.45 per unit.
The benchmark Hang Seng index was indicated to start 0.7 percent higher. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
* Comstock Holding Companies reports 2016 results and provides preliminary highlights for first quarter 2017
April 17 Theranos Inc said on Monday it would stay out of the blood-testing business for at least two years in exchange for reduced penalties from federal health authorities.