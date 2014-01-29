* HK Electric closes down 2 pct despite low-end pricing
* Tepid retail demand contrasts with buoyant IPO market
* Weak performance adds to previous Li's IPO disappointments
(Adds comments, details on purchase by Li-controlled units)
By Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, Jan 29 HK Electric Investments Ltd
, a trust spun out of Li Ka-shing's business empire,
fell 2 percent on its trading debut as Hong Kong investors
spurned a safe-haven utility ahead of juicier growth stocks set
to come to market later this year.
The weak opening came after a $3.1 billion initial public
offering, the biggest in Asia excluding Japan since late 2012,
that had to be priced at rock-bottom to get off the ground. An
offer of a bond-like high yield wasn't enough to pull in buyers:
trust assets like HK Electric have been dumped as the market
eyes higher interest rates in the United States that will
increase returns on other investments.
The billionaire's third listing disappointment in a row -
the trust's units were down more than 4 percent at one stage -
is in sharp contrast to a build-up in enthusiasm for Hong Kong
IPOs this year, expected to be the city's best since 2010.
Among big-ticket deals expected to be launched in Hong Kong
this year are a $2 billion offer from Chinese carmaker BAIC
Motor, backed by Daimler AG, and a $5 billion listing
from Chinese meat processor WH Group, formerly known as
Shuanghui International Holdings.
As the market savours those prospects, Hong Kong's real
estate investment trust index has tumbled nearly 23
percent since late May 2013, when Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke
indicated the central bank would gradually decrease a
bond-buying programme, likely preceding higher interest rates.
Following underwhelming performances at two other Li
companies listed in 2011, HK Electric's weak start means Asia's
richest man has yet to dispel a reputation among the city's
investors for selling out of his businesses at the peak of their
value.
The setback comes as the 85-year-old reviews strategy
options for his A.S. Watson Co Ltd business, including a
possible listing later this year valuing the retailer at about
$23 billion.
The HK Electric IPO had already been slashed by nearly a
third from the original maximum target last December, as
investors indicated their reluctance to pay a top-dollar price
for a defensive investment in the regulated, low-growth
environment of the utility sector.
"The point is people expect interest rates will increase
soon in the U.S. market, so 7 percent is not very attractive,"
said Alvin Cheung, associate director at Prudential Brokerage in
Hong Kong, in reference to the yield HK Electric is paying on
the trust.
"You can find the track record of Li Ka-shing IPOs and lots
of them are below the offering price," Cheung said. "The price
was set a bit high, over their value."
HK Electric, which was spun off from Power Assets Holdings
Ltd, fell as low as HK$5.23 before closing at HK$5.34,
2 percent below an IPO price of HK$5.45 per unit. The benchmark
Hang Seng index closed up 0.8 percent.
WEAK RETAIL DEMAND
Though anchored at the very bottom of its marketing range,
the IPO's retail portion generated only 7.5 times more orders
than the shares on offer - a comparatively tiny oversubscription
rate for Hong Kong. The $2.8 billion listing of Chinese bad debt
manager China Cinda Asset Management Co Ltd in
December had its retail tranche more than 161 times
oversubscribed.
The institutional tranche of the IPO was "moderately
over-subscribed," a company filing showed on Tuesday.
Subsidiaries of Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd.
(CKI), which is controlled by Li, stepped in to buy
nearly 300 million units in the IPO as part of a "preferential
offering" for Power Assets shareholders, according to a
securities filing.
CKI purchased 90.7 million units in addition to its
entitlement, in a sign that some other existing shareholders of
Power Assets decided not to take up their allotment in the HK
Electric deal.
Canning Fok, chairman of HK Electric Investments and Power
Assets and Li's right-hand man, said the company was "very
pleased" with demand for the IPO, during its listing ceremony at
the Hong Kong stock exchange.
The trust priced the IPO last week at HK$5.45 per unit, the
bottom of a range of HK$5.45 to HK$6.30 each. HK Electric
Investments offered 4.43 billion units for sale, raising far
less than the maximum of $5.7 billion it was once seen raising.
At the IPO price, HK Electric is forecast to pay a 2014
distribution yield of 7.24 percent, according to the deal's
prospectus.
HK Electric's downbeat debut is in sharp contrast to other
small-sized offerings that generated strong support from Hong
Kong's retail investors. Small investors swamped to smaller IPOs
such as Honworld Group Ltd and night club operator
Magnum Entertainment Group Holdings Ltd, with both
IPOs generating over-subscription rates of more than 1,000 times
the shares on offer.
With major economies picking up steam and companies chasing
funds to tap into growth opportunities, advisory firm PwC
estimates Hong Kong IPOs could raise $32.2 billion in 2014, the
highest since 2010 and nearly double the 2013 tally of $17.1
billion.
Ten companies have already listed in Hong Kong so far this
year, raising $3.5 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Goldman Sachs and HSBC acted as sponsors and
joint global coordinators of the IPO, with 10 other banks
including Citigroup, Credit Agricole and Morgan
Stanley also hired as co-lead managers.
The banks stand to earn as much as $93.3 million in fees for
managing the IPO, equivalent to underwriting commissions and
incentive fees of up to 3 percent.
(Additional reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Kenneth
Maxwell)