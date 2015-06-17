Australia shares fall on lower miners and energy stocks; NZ edges up
May 5 Australian shares fell on Friday as miners and energy stocks declined on lower metal and oil prices, while investors remain watchful of U.S jobs data due later in the day.
HONG KONG, June 17 Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd renewed the contract of Chief Executive Charles Li for a further three years, it said in a filing on Wednesday.
Li's contract will now end on Oct. 15, 2018 and his pay remains unchanged at HK$9 million a year, the exchange said.
Li has overseen a 66 percent increase in the exchange operator's stock price this year, as increased trading volumes from the stock connect programme with Shanghai and a fee increase on the HKEx-owned London Metal Exchange boosted profits.
Former JPMorgan banker Li, whose Chinese name is Li Xiaojia, joined HKEx in 2009 and set out a strategy of tying the exchange's fortunes more closely to mainland China.
The next step in his strategy of mutual market access with China is to establish a commodities trading link similar to the Shanghai stock connect programme, Li said in May. (Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Sunil Nair)
