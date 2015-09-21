(Adds Breakingviews link)
HONG KONG, Sept 21 Hong Kong Exchanges and
Clearing's (HKEx) chairman has backed company Chief
Executive Charles Li following a report in the Wall Street
Journal linking Li to hiring practices at his former employer
JPMorgan Chase & Co that are being investigated.
In a statement issued on Monday, Chow Chung-Kong said of the
report: "As far as we are aware, this story does not have any
bearing on Mr Li's role at HKEx and its business. Under Charles
Li's leadership and through a number of important and strategic
initiatives, HKEx has substantially grown its business."
Citing sources and internal emails, the WSJ said in a report
on Sunday that Li had recommended the bank employ the children
and associates of Chinese officials, clients and potential
future clients while he was chairman of JPMorgan China from 2003
to 2009.
The emails have emerged due to an investigation by the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice
into whether JPMorgan violated anti-bribery laws by improperly
hiring the relatives of well-connected Chinese officials, known
as "princelings", in a bid to win business.
The investigation is ongoing and the bank has not been
accused of any wrongdoing related to the case.
Li, who became chief executive of HKEx in October 2009, has
not been questioned in relation to the investigation, the WSJ
said.
In a separate statement, Li said he followed the bank's
formal hiring processes. "This included a thorough screening
process involving the bank's legal and compliance teams and
offers were made on the basis of a review of the applicants'
credentials and feedback from multiple sources, not on the
opinion or decision of any one individual person within
JPMorgan," he said.
A spokeswoman for JPMorgan in Hong Kong declined to comment
on the WSJ report.
The HKEx is the world's second-largest exchange measured by
the value of its own listed shares.
(Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)