HONG KONG, July 20 Hong Kong Exchanges &
Clearing (HKEX) will put on hold a planned commodities clearing
link with its London Metal Exchange (LME) subsidiary due to
uncertainty created by Britain's vote last month to leave the
European Union, the bourse's CEO said.
In his personal blog published on Wednesday, Charles Li said
the project, which was designed to clear and settle LME trades
in Hong Kong, would have been subject to regulatory authorities
in Hong Kong, Britain and the European Union.
"With Britain withdrawing from the EU, there is some
uncertainty about the policy developments in the UK. Therefore,
we will wait and monitor the development of the UK and Europe's
regulatory policy before making further plans to connect the
commodities markets in London and Hong Kong," Li wrote.
Brexit, as Britain's exit from the EU has been dubbed, was
unlikely to affect any of the exchange's other projects, he
said.
