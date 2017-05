HONG KONG, March 21 CK Chow, chairman of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEx) since April 2012, has been appointed for another two-year term, the company said on Monday.

Chow will serve a third two-year term on the HKEx board of directors commencing April 28, the company said in an announcement.

(Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Tom Hogue)