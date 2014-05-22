SYDNEY May 22 Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing
Ltd is targeting a fourth quarter launch for its mini
metals and coal futures contracts, pending regulatory approval,
an executive said on Thursday.
The Hong Kong bourse plans to introduce mini copper,
aluminium and zinc contracts based on settlement prices of the
futures on the London Metal Exchange (LME), which it owns, as
well as a thermal coal contract, it said last month.
"We are working hard to make this happen soon, targeting
sometime in Q4, subject of course to regulatory sign-off," said
William Chin, senior vice president of Asia commodities at HKEx,
speaking in the Reuters Global Base Metals Forum.
The Chinese currency-denominated metals contracts are to be
settled in cash and will trade in 5-tonne lots, rather than the
25 tonnes on LME futures. The thermal coal contract will be
U.S.-dollar denominated.
The Singapore Exchange launched similar contracts but based
in dollars in 2011, but said in January it would wind down the
contracts after they failed to gain traction with market
participants.
Chin said the new contracts would leverage off HKEx's
platform as a key offshore trading centre for China's renminbi
currency, also known as the yuan, at a time when there is
increasing demand for renminbi commodity products, backed by the
membership base of HKEx and the LME.
Separately, Chin said the exchange had defined a full
contract specification for its regional aluminium premium
contract and that it was working towards making a formal
announcement as soon as possible.
In April, LME Chief Executive Garry Jones said the exchange
may not launch its new aluminium premium contract until early
next year.
