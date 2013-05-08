HONG KONG May 8 Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd, Asia's largest stock exchange by market value, reported a slight gain in first-quarter net profit, beating analysts' expectations with results that were boosted by a gain in trading volume.

The first-quarter net profit of HK$1.2 billion ($154.64 million) was 1 percent higher than a year ago, and was above the HK$932 million net income average estimate among nine analysts polled by Reuters.

Turnover in shares traded on the exchange rose in January-March to HK$74.4 billion from HK$63.2 billion a year earlier. ($1 = 7.7602 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)