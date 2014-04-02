(Refiles to fix typo in QDII2, from QD112, in paragraph 3)
HONG KONG, April 2 Hong Kong Exchanges and
Clearing Ltd shares jumped nearly 6 percent on Wednesday, their
biggest gain in over a year, on a report that HKEx may cooperate
with Shanghai's bourse to allow investors to buy mainland-listed
stocks directly via the exchange.
The stock rose as much as 5.8 percent and hit its
highest level since Jan. 23 this year before trading was halted
in the afternoon. The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 0.3
percent.
The Hong Kong and Shanghai exchanges are close to reaching
an agreement on integrating their networks, allowing the
Shanghai bourse to collect buy and sell orders in China under a
QDII2 scheme, with the Hong Kong bourse executing the orders and
vice versa, according to a report by 21st Century Business
Herald.
The investment quota had yet to be finalised, it added.
A HKEx spokesman declined to comment on the report.
In January last year, the People's Bank of China said it was
preparing a trial that will allow individuals in China to invest
in overseas markets. The program, dubbed "QDII2" would be an
extension of the Qualified Domestic Institutional Investor that
permits some institutions to invest in global markets.
Hong Kong's stock exchange is hoping that a slate of new
initiatives will give it a much-needed boost after it reported
worse-than-expected annual earnings in February.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Gallagher)