* 2011 net profit HK$5.09 bln (f'cast HK$5.12 bln
* HKEx proposes HK$2.09 final dividend
* Shares up 17 pct this year, matching big board
HONG KONG, Feb 29 Hong Kong Exchanges &
Clearing Ltd (HKEx), the world's largest exchange
operator by market value, posted a 1 percent rise in 2011 net
profit, in line with forecasts, as market turmoil weighed on new
share sales and trading volumes.
HKEx reported a net profit of HK$5.09 billion in 2011 in a
statement on Wednesday, largely in line with the HK$5.12 billion
18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S were expecting and
flat from the HK$5.04 billion it recorded in 2010.
"The rest of 2012 will be a critical time for us as we will
be implementing a number of important initiatives," HKEx Chief
Executive Charles Li said in the statement.
"Some initiatives may require longer payback periods than
others and hence could have an impact on our margin structure
and cash flow in the interim."
The exchange also said it was proposing a final dividend of
HK$2.09 per share, keeping its dividend payout ratio at 90
percent.
After a busy first half that saw massive offerings from
companies such as commdoities giant Glencore and
fashion house Prada SpA, demand evaporated in the
second half, with dozens of deals pulled or delayed.
The weak performance of new share offerings - which sank
56.7 percent in 2011 from 2010 - also weighed on the exchange's
earnings, hitting trading volumes.
Average daily stock market turnover -- a key determinant of
exchange revenue -- inched up barely 1 percent in 2011 to
HK$69.7 billion.
Margins fell as the exchange invested more in new areas such
as yuan products, fixed income and currency and commodities.
Net profit margin fell to 64.8 percent from 66.6 percent a
year ago, according to Reuters calculations based on company
figures.
HKEx shares are up 17.2 percent so far this year, in line
with the 17.6 percent rise on the benchmark Hang Seng Index
.
(Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)