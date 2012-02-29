* 2011 net profit HK$5.09 bln (f'cast HK$5.12 bln

* HKEx proposes HK$2.09 final dividend

* Shares up 17 pct this year, matching big board

HONG KONG, Feb 29 Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd (HKEx), the world's largest exchange operator by market value, posted a 1 percent rise in 2011 net profit, in line with forecasts, as market turmoil weighed on new share sales and trading volumes.

HKEx reported a net profit of HK$5.09 billion in 2011 in a statement on Wednesday, largely in line with the HK$5.12 billion 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S were expecting and flat from the HK$5.04 billion it recorded in 2010.

"The rest of 2012 will be a critical time for us as we will be implementing a number of important initiatives," HKEx Chief Executive Charles Li said in the statement.

"Some initiatives may require longer payback periods than others and hence could have an impact on our margin structure and cash flow in the interim."

The exchange also said it was proposing a final dividend of HK$2.09 per share, keeping its dividend payout ratio at 90 percent.

After a busy first half that saw massive offerings from companies such as commdoities giant Glencore and fashion house Prada SpA, demand evaporated in the second half, with dozens of deals pulled or delayed.

The weak performance of new share offerings - which sank 56.7 percent in 2011 from 2010 - also weighed on the exchange's earnings, hitting trading volumes.

Average daily stock market turnover -- a key determinant of exchange revenue -- inched up barely 1 percent in 2011 to HK$69.7 billion.

Margins fell as the exchange invested more in new areas such as yuan products, fixed income and currency and commodities.

Net profit margin fell to 64.8 percent from 66.6 percent a year ago, according to Reuters calculations based on company figures.

HKEx shares are up 17.2 percent so far this year, in line with the 17.6 percent rise on the benchmark Hang Seng Index . (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)