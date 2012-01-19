HONG KONG Jan 19 Hong Kong Exchanges and
Clearing Ltd (HKEx) plans to set up a joint venture
with the Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses this year for trading
futures products with underlying assets in mainland China, HKEx
Chief Executive Charles Li said on Thursday.
Li made the remarks at a briefing with reporters in Hong
Kong.
HKEx said in August that it was in talks with peers in
Shanghai and Shenzhen on a joint venture for equity derivatives
and index compilations, a move that would represent the first
concrete link between the three exchanges focused on China's
vast economy.
